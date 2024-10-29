An ongoing storyline on the popular drama Skeem Saam has opened an important debate on consent and has since sparked ongoing debates on social media about the issue.
One of the characters in the drama was handed a 15-year sentence after being convicted of rape for having had sexual intercourse with a partner who had not consented to the act, resulting in many people giving their opinion on the matter, with some saying justice was not done and many others saying he was unfairly treated.
In light of that conversation, SowetanLIVE spoke to Adv Tshimangadzo Mbodi, a prosecutor working for the National Prosecuting Authority, to help unpack what consent is, what it is not, who can give consent, who cannot as well as the consequences of not adhering to the laws on consent.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | What consent to sex is, and what it is not
SowetanLIVE
