News

WATCH | What consent to sex is, and what it is not

By SOWETANLIVE - 29 October 2024 - 13:58

An ongoing storyline on the popular drama Skeem Saam has opened an important debate on consent and has since sparked ongoing debates on social media about the issue.

One of the characters in the drama was handed a 15-year sentence after being convicted of rape for having had sexual intercourse with a partner who had not consented to the act, resulting in many people giving their opinion on the matter, with some saying justice was not done and many others saying he was unfairly treated.

In light of that conversation, SowetanLIVE spoke to Adv Tshimangadzo Mbodi, a prosecutor working for the National Prosecuting Authority, to help unpack what consent is, what it is not, who can give consent, who cannot as well as the consequences of not adhering to the laws on consent.

SowetanLIVE 

Residents remove people living in abandoned buildings after teen's rape

Free State residents forcefully removed people living in abandoned municipal and Transnet buildings at the dilapidated railway station near Morelig ...
News
10 hours ago

Rape, murder of Soweto girl leaves community enraged

Soweto residents are up in arms over the death of a six-year-old who was raped and murdered after disappearing from playing with other children.
News
6 days ago

Rape victim still awaiting DNA results after 8 years as accused loses ‘unlawful’ arrest case

The accused, Thabo Lovers Dimaza, lost a legal challenge against the minister of police and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What consent to sex is, and what it is not
[WATCH LIVE] ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on outcomes ...