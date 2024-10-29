Mahlangu said he went to the police station, explained what had happened and told them the location of his vehicle. Mahlangu said, however, that the police told him that "we don't deal with taxi-related matters".
Taxi patrollers 'hijack' motorist, demand R2,500 to release his car
Giving neighbour a lift turns into a nightmare
Image: Supplied
A Mpumalanga man who was giving his neighbour a lift became a victim of taxi patrollers who grabbed his keys and drove away in his car, demanding that he pay R2,500 fine to get it back.
Themba Mahlangu said he had to fight to get his car back without the help of the police, who allegedly told him they were not getting involved in taxi matters.
Mahlangu, who lives in Barberton, said he had taken his car for service in Mbombela on Thursday when he was suddenly attacked by taxi patrollers in the CBD.
He had travelled there with his neighbour, who had tax-related matters to deal with at Sars.
After his car was serviced, Mahlangu said he waited for his neighbour so they could return home.
It was while she was getting into the car that the patrollers allegedly pounced.
"These guys grabbed my keys and took my car. They drove away in it and said I needed to pay R2,500 fine to get it back.
"What's sad is that these people abused and harassed me as if I've done something wrong. I'm wondering if I'm not supposed to give a lift to my neighbour?" asked Mahlangu.
He said he then called the car's tracking company for its whereabouts. They told him it was at a nearby taxi rank and advised him to open a case with the police.
WATCH | Rogue taxi patrol vehicle terror on the highway
Mdhluli was noncommittal on why police refused to accompany Mahlangu to retrieve the car. "The fact is that there is a reported case of hijacking and it is under investigation," he said.
Recently, a video surfaced on social media showing a Toyota Corolla, believed to be a patrol car, chasing a white Chevrolet on the N4.
Another similar incident had taken place on the N4 near Emalahleni.
Last month, two people were shot and killed at KaMaqhekeza near Komatipoort during battles for routes between local metered taxis and a taxi association.
So far, no one has been arrested.
Long-distance taxi operators' stand-off with cops leaves KZN commuters stranded
Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Jackie Macie said on Tuesday that taxi operators don't own the roads and need to refrain from their "abusive behaviour", referring to the viral videos online.
"Taxi operators must refrain from bullying motorists on the road.
"These type of rogue operators and their friends must be held accountable and be accordingly punished. We are not a banana republic, and these levels of lawlessness must not only be condemned, but those responsible must be harshly punished.
"There is no single taxi operator who owns the road in this country. Where there are problems, they should be amicably resolved without others resorting to vigilantism or breaking the law," said Macie.
