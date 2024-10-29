Free State residents forcefully removed people living in abandoned municipal and Transnet buildings at a dilapidated railway station near Morelig claiming that the buildings have become hives of criminal activity.
This followed outrage in the community after a 17-year-old pupil was raped at the railway on her way home from extra classes.
The residents were accompanied by the police are they raided the buildings.
On Monday morning, spokesperson for Bethlehem Against Drugs and Crime, Portia Molebatsi, told GroundUp residents and police were still monitoring the area to prevent people moving back.
Bohlokong residents want Dihlabeng local municipality and Transnet to demolish the old and vandalised buildings to prevent criminals and drug users from using them.
Last week, about 90 people gathered at the Bethlehem taxi rank before heading out to raid the buildings.
Molebatsi said, "The decision came after one learner was raped at the railway" and that there were many other incidents that had occurred in that area in the past such as robberies.
After removing several people, most of whom looked young, Molebatsi said they recognised some of those living there.
Residents remove people living in abandoned buildings after teen's rape
Police confirm robberies reported near dilapidated railway
Image: SUPPLIED
Free State residents forcefully removed people living in abandoned municipal and Transnet buildings at a dilapidated railway station near Morelig claiming that the buildings have become hives of criminal activity.
This followed outrage in the community after a 17-year-old pupil was raped at the railway on her way home from extra classes.
The residents were accompanied by the police are they raided the buildings.
On Monday morning, spokesperson for Bethlehem Against Drugs and Crime, Portia Molebatsi, told GroundUp residents and police were still monitoring the area to prevent people moving back.
Bohlokong residents want Dihlabeng local municipality and Transnet to demolish the old and vandalised buildings to prevent criminals and drug users from using them.
Last week, about 90 people gathered at the Bethlehem taxi rank before heading out to raid the buildings.
Molebatsi said, "The decision came after one learner was raped at the railway" and that there were many other incidents that had occurred in that area in the past such as robberies.
After removing several people, most of whom looked young, Molebatsi said they recognised some of those living there.
“Most of them are people from the location. We spoke to them and urged them to go home. Some promised to go, others left immediately. We are going to go back to check in a few weeks,” she said.
Among those living there were a pregnant teenager who was living with her homeless boyfriend, and a drug user who said he was not allowed to smoke “nyaope” at home.
Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said police had accompanied the community to the buildings at their request after the teenager’s rape.
“We have not arrested anyone at the moment, but we are busy with investigations,” he said.
Mophiring confirmed that police had many reported cases of robberies in the vicinity of the abandoned buildings.
Transnet had not responded to GroundUp’s questions by the time of publication.
Tshediso Maitse, communication manager at the municipality, said the buildings would be secured and the municipality would take stock of their condition. – GroundUp
'Hijacked buildings must be razed'
Landlords battle to evict illegal occupants of buildings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos