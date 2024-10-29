News

POLL | How much are you willing to pay for a mixer at an establishment?

By SOWETANLIVE - 29 October 2024 - 12:58
A patron was charged R1,200 for just six mixers.
Image: 123rf/ OLEG EVSEEV

We're quickly approaching the festive season and while many look forward to resting and packing away their laptops for some time, others will go on getaways, attend festivals and embrace the groove season.

And with bonuses coming in for some employees, people are most likely to swipe their cards without even checking the bill. Recently, a champagne bar went viral on social media after a patron posted their bill, revealing some shocking prices for drinks. 

What was alarming for people was the R1,200 that was charged for just six mixers. He was billed R200 for one 330ml can of the Appletiser soft drink, which normally retails for R20 at grocery stores or R30-R40 at restaurants.

