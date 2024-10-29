We're quickly approaching the festive season and while many look forward to resting and packing away their laptops for some time, others will go on getaways, attend festivals and embrace the groove season.
And with bonuses coming in for some employees, people are most likely to swipe their cards without even checking the bill. Recently, a champagne bar went viral on social media after a patron posted their bill, revealing some shocking prices for drinks.
POLL | How much are you willing to pay for a mixer at an establishment?
Image: 123rf/ OLEG EVSEEV
We're quickly approaching the festive season and while many look forward to resting and packing away their laptops for some time, others will go on getaways, attend festivals and embrace the groove season.
And with bonuses coming in for some employees, people are most likely to swipe their cards without even checking the bill. Recently, a champagne bar went viral on social media after a patron posted their bill, revealing some shocking prices for drinks.
What was alarming for people was the R1,200 that was charged for just six mixers. He was billed R200 for one 330ml can of the Appletiser soft drink, which normally retails for R20 at grocery stores or R30-R40 at restaurants.
SowetanLIVE
POLL | Are celebrity marriages harder to maintain?
POLL | Should extortionists be publicly named and shamed?
POLL | What do you think should happen to companies that do not forward pension deductions?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos