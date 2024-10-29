A 35-year-old motorist has shot and killed three alleged hijackers who attacked him on the N1 north and Diepkloof interchange on Tuesday morning.
According to one of the officers at the scene, the armed men were on foot when they attempted to hijack the owner of the old bakkie.
According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the police are attending to the scene.
SowetanLIVE
Motorist kills three alleged hijackers
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
