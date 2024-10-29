News

Motorist kills three alleged hijackers

29 October 2024 - 13:30
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Two suspects linked to charges including murder, attempted murder and robbery died in a shoot-out with police in Inanda on Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 35-year-old motorist has shot and killed three alleged hijackers who attacked him on the N1 north and Diepkloof interchange on Tuesday morning.

According to one of the officers at the scene, the armed men were on foot when they attempted to hijack the owner of the old bakkie. 

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the police are attending to the scene.

