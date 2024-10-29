He said officials were visiting the affected schools to take stock of the magnitude of damage and thereafter advice on the cause of action to be undertaken.
Basic education deputy minister Dr Reginah Mhaule said she was saddened by the deaths of four people and the damage to 30 schools.
She has since thanked the provincial education department for making sure that the exams were not disturbed by providing alternative examination centers right away.
"The weather have also threatened the administration of the senior certificate examination and disrupted schooling as more than 10 high schools we damaged. I would like to commend the swift action of the district officials who averted a crisis on Monday by protecting the matric examination which went on as planned, despite the damages.
"The classrooms of lower grades which were not damaged were used and we would like to appreciate the good gestures by our churches who have offered their buildings to be used for exam purposes, we are really grateful," said Mhaule.
"The most affected area in terms of damage is the Nkomazi municipality where a number of schools had their roofs blown away on Sunday afternoon including community halls and private houses," she said.
"The department is pleased to report that the 2024 grade 12 National Senior Certificate examinations are progressing well, even in the face of challenging weather conditions."
Despite the heavy storms affecting some schools in all districts, candidates demonstrated remarkable resilience today as they successfully sat for their English Home Language, English First Additional Language, and English Second Additional Language papers.
Matric exams continue in alternative venues after storm damages 30 schools in Mpumalanga
Storm leaves four people dead, 40 injured
Image: Mandla Khoza
A pupil who died after a wall collapsed on her while on her way from school is one of four people who lost their lives after a storm wreaked havoc in Mpumalanga.
Forty other people are being attended in different hospitals for injuries.
More than 30 schools in the Bushbuckridge area had their roofs blown away.
.
Cogta in the province said the girl was smashed by a perimeter wall while walking from school, another person was cut by corrugated irons that flew from roofs, while the third person died after a roof collapsed on him.
It is not yet known how the fourth person died.
Departmental spokesperson Lindiwe Msibi said they were working with local municipality and district disaster management to access other areas to assess damage but it was hard due to the terrain.
"The reason we do not have [a] straight number of affected households is because some areas are not accessible due to the rain. Other factors include poor network as towers have been affected but we are trying to provide relief to those we are able to access which includes blankets and temporary shelters and food," said Msibi.
Spokesperson of the department of education Jasper Zwane told Sowetan that the writing of the 2024 national senior certificate was not going to be affected as the department had already planned alternative examination centers for each district.
"As part of the departmental risk management plan, the affected schools did their best to ensure a seamless examination experience for candidates by using alternative venues including local churches and other schools. The department urges communities to stay vigilant and heed weather updates from the South African Weather Services, taking all necessary safety precautions." said Zwane.
Image: Mandla Khoza
