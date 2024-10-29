News

LISTEN | Home affairs to criminally prosecute Adetshina and mom for identify fraud, withdraw documents

Department ropes in Hawks and Interpol

29 October 2024 - 20:12
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA competition and went on to win Miss Universe Nigeria. File photo.
Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA competition and went on to win Miss Universe Nigeria. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The home affairs department says it will criminally charge Chidimma Adetshina and her mother for identity fraud after they failed to justify their documents.

Her identity came into question after entering the Miss South Africa beauty contest, but after public backlash she called it quits and withdrew from the pageant.

Briefing parliament on Tuesday on its work to deal with corruption in the department, deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza said the department is acting as it was ignored by Chidimma and her mother. It has referred the matter to the Hawks.

“We’ve done our investigations, we went through due process, we gave her an opportunity to make representation [and this] was not done,” Nzuza said.

Listen to the ministry:

The department wrote to Adetshina and her mom asking why their identity and travel documents should not be withdrawn, home affairs director-general Livhuwani Tommy Makhode confirmed. The deadline was Monday. Their documents will now be withdrawn.

Adetshina is set to represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe finale in Mexico City next month after she won the Miss Universe Nigeria title.

The deputy minister said it is working with Interpol which supports South Africa to tackle international crime, on the case.

TimesLIVE

Mia and Chidimma in sizzling red-hot outfits as they head to Mexico for Miss Universe contest

Miss Universe South Africa Mia Le Roux and Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina are ready to set the Miss Universe stage on fire.
Entertainment
1 day ago

Hawks cannot ‘confirm probe against anyone’ in Chidimma citizenship saga

The Hawks have confirmed their investigation into former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship status is still in its "infancy stage".
News
2 weeks ago

Hawks investigating possible fraud around Chidimma's citizenship

Adetshina's father is also being investigated as he was also involved in her registration of birth.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

What consent to sex is, and what it is not
[WATCH LIVE] ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on outcomes ...