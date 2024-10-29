The father of a Limpopo teenager who took her life after a video showing her being beaten says the prosecution of a teenager they believe to have tormented his child will finally bring them closure.
Joseph Mavhunga told Sowetan they’ve not been well since his daughter died by suicide in 2021, and just want the law to take its course.
The accused, who was about to turn 15 at the time and is now 18, appeared at the Thohoyandou children’s court on Monday where she faces a charge of assault with the intention to commit grievous bodily harm.
Mavhunga said the matter had taken a toll on his wife. “My wife is not doing well. She only went to court one time and she stopped because she couldn’t [bear to] watch the accused. Her siblings are also not okay, as you know siblings love the last born, so they all loved her. We want closure of this matter. We want this matter to be concluded. As it is brought back now and then, it reminds me of my child,” he said.
Father of girl who died of suicide wants alleged bully prosecuted
Viral video of teen being beaten
Image: Screengrab
In April 2021, Lufuno Mavhunga was 15 when she trended on social media as she was recorded being repeatedly slapped by a schoolmate. She died of suicide days after the video trended.
Mavhunga said the defence in the matter had pleaded that the teenager be referred for diversion but that as the family they are opposed to that. “She should be prosecuted, she must go to trial, and whatever decision the court makes, we will respect it and abide by it. She must stand trial and if she is found guilty, she can mitigate and if she is found not guilty it is no problem,” he said..
National Prosecuting Authority Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the Thohoyandou children’s court awaits a decision from the director of public prosecutions (DPP). “The Mavhunga family made statements to the state.. as they are not agreeing with diversion. The case is postponed to November 28 for the DPP’s decision,” she said.
