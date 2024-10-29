The court has terminated the parental responsibilities and rights of a man in respect of a minor child that was born during his marriage with his ex-wife who cheated on him.
The man who is the applicant and his ex-wife (respondent) were married to each other in 2012 and the marriage subsequently ended in divorce in December 2022. A settlement agreement was incorporated into the final divorce order entitled “parenting plan” dealing with the care, contact, and maintenance of the seven-year-old minor child.
In the settlement agreement, the parties agreed that the applicant would pay R7,500 for child maintenance, and he would also keep the minor child on his medical aid. The couple further agreed that the woman would remain the primary carer of the minor child subject to the applicant's rights of contact.
Additionally, the parties agreed that the respondent and the applicant would make joint decisions regarding the minor child. The applicant fully complied with the divorce order, including maintenance payments for the minor child.
He learnt that he may not be the biological father of the child. This was after he saw a WhatsApp conversation between the respondent and another man (Mr MW) which showed that they had been having an affair when he was working overseas. He realised that the period corresponded with the child's estimated date of conception. The man had messaged “kyk moi na my dogtertji” (look after my little daughter).
In response to the message, the woman indicated that she knew the minor child's real father and where he was. Pursuant to this information coming to the applicant's attention, he had two paternity tests done and both tests excluded him as the biological father of the minor child.
Court cancels man's parental duties after DNA tests showed child was not his
Minor allegedly conceived while ex-hubby was working abroad
Image: 123RF/skycinema
He sought relief releasing him from any parental duties related to the child and wanted his name removed from the birth certificate. He argued that his ex-wife and Mr MW intentionally withheld this important information from him. He assumed that this was done for the purpose of benefiting from his maintenance payments.
When the mother was served with court papers, she didn’t oppose the application and was not available during court proceedings.
Judge James Dumisani Lekhuleni said that based on the facts presented by the ex-husband, it was “abundantly clear that the woman knew all along that the applicant was not the father of the child but decided to conceal this information from the applicant. Her communication with Mr MW demonstrates that she knew the applicant was not the child's father”.
The judge went on to say that the woman hid this information from the ex-husband to receive maintenance from him and that her conduct appeared to amount to paternity fraud.
The court found that the man had no legal duty to maintain the child and therefore should not be saddled with the responsibility of paying child maintenance, as the child was not his.
For these reasons, the man was successful in having his parental responsibilities and rights in respect of the minor child terminated. The man was granted leave to approach the department of home affairs for his name to be removed as the father of the minor child on both the population register and her birth certificate without the consent of the respondent.
