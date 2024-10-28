WATCH | Residents slam council's response to disaster

"I expected real solutions not just a plastic sheet I can't even put up myself. The material is not strong enough. I’m afraid it will be blown away when another storm hits,” said Moloi, 71.
"All I wanted was bread but instead they took pictures of my house and tried to take pictures with me but they didn’t help me."
This is how pensioner Thomas Moloi was left feeling after Maluti-A-Phofung mayor Malekula Melato and other officials visited the disaster-hit area. They were given “salvage sheets” to cover their houses after heavy rains and storms blew off their roofs in Schoonplatz, Harrismith, in the Free State.
At least eight houses were affected by the storm on Tuesday with further warning issued in the province yesterday.
In pictures posted on Facebook by the municipality, Melato poses outside one of the houses that has no roof with a salvage sheet placed against the home. She’s also seen outside Moloi’s home.
In a media statement on the municipality's Facebook page on Friday, Melato said: “We came here to assess the impact of the storms and how we can help as the municipality. We have seen the devastation that the storms have caused in this Schoonplatz area where about eight houses were affected.
"Both Thabo Mofutsanyana district municipality and Maluti-A-Phofung disaster management units are compiling comprehensive reports to be enacted the soonest. For now, affected families have been provided with temporary relief. We are expecting more help from both government and non-governmental organisations that are tasked with disaster relief."
Residents said they were disappointed with the unpleasing assistance, with some saying they hoped they would be moved to a temporary shelter.
"I expected real solutions not just a plastic sheet I can't even put up myself. The material is not strong enough. I’m afraid it will be blown away when another storm hits,” said Moloi, 71.
He has since moved out of his home to live with a relative about an hour away from the area.
He recalled Tuesday night's storm, saying he had been watching TV and the storm intensified quickly.
"The winds were loud, banging against the house. I didn’t think much of it until I heard a crash outside. When I looked, one of the zinc sheets was on the ground. Next thing I knew, the entire roof was gone.
He thought it was over but soon thereafter, it rained heavily, cutting his power supply and damaging his furniture and electric appliances.
"There was nothing covering the top. Parts of my roof were scattered around. The bed was wet, the TV was wet," he said.
Without power or access to a stove, he had gone two days without a proper meal when Melato arrived on Thursday.
“They gave us food parcels, a blanket and the sheet and then they left. They didn’t even help me put the sheet up, I can’t put it up myself because I am an old man.
“I expected more and instead they gave me food I couldn’t cook. I hadn’t eaten for two days because I didn’t have power. All I wanted was bread,” said Moloi.
Another resident Sipho Celebkhulu, 52, also found the sheets inadequate, saying that they tore easily when secured with nails or wire.
“We tried covering the roof with it, knowing more rain is coming, but it kept tearing. This isn’t the solution we need. The municipality wasn’t prepared and gave us plastic sheets. How can they give each family just one blanket and a tarp, then call it a day?
“We expected more help, they might as well have not done anything. They said this was a temporary solution but if it’s temporary let us go rest somewhere else, where not only are we not exposed to the weather but there’s an actual roof over our head,” said Celebkhulu.
Image: Supplied
Another family affected is that of Lindiwe Moloi (not related to Thomas).
Lindiwe said she and her grandchildren were frightened and she didn't know how to console them.
"My children were crying the entire night. We were so scared. It's not the first time [the area was hit by a storm] but this time it was worse. The lightning took out all the electricity. We need a permanent [roof] because a plastic is not going to help us. It's going to rain again soon and I don't trust that this sheet will hold," she said.
When Sowetan asked Melato whether she believed that the salvage sheets were the most dignified way her municipality could provide relief to those affected by a disaster, she said questions on the disaster had already been answered and to speak to the municipal spokesperson Thabo Kessah.
Kessah said the salvage sheet were not the only solution, but an immediate solution to the problem at hand.
"It was the immediate, standardised and acceptable solution at the time to at least save the situation. The other solutions like evacuation are more process driven and depend on the willingness of the victims to be evacuated, which is normally a big challenge. It’s a big challenge because of work, schooling, security," said Kessah.
Ward councillor Eleanor Quinta voiced frustration with the municipality's disaster response, saying she had advised officials to apply for emergency disaster funding.
“When I arrived, residents were already figuring out how to put their zinc sheets back up because they knew they couldn’t wait for government support,” she said.
Thabo Mofutsanyana district municipality spokesperson Mamogolo Mogoshi said the municipality lacked a formal disaster relief fund despite it being a legislative responsibility.
“We used the mayoral budget for poverty alleviation to intervene for those who needed food, clothing, and blankets,” said Mogoshi.
“The sheets were donated...last financial year and kept in storage for emergencies like this.”
Mogoshi said the sheets were a temporary measure.
