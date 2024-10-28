News

WATCH | What killed the Naledi children, minister explains

By SowetanLIVE - 28 October 2024 - 09:36

Courtesy of SABC News.

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is on Monday holding a media briefing to give an update on the test results on a chemical confiscated during spaza shop inspections.

Since the Naledi children died 22 days ago, Motsoaledi said results are yet to reveal if any organophosphate was in the spaza shop.

Children are more susceptible to being sick or dying from poison because of their body mass and more vulnerable immune system, he said. 

