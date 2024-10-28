'Spaza shops not yet linked to children's deaths'

How did the six children from Naledi, Soweto, get in contact with organophosphate [halephirimi]?
How did the six children from Naledi, Soweto, get in contact with organophosphate [halephirimi]?
Exactly 23 days since the deaths of the children due to poisoning, the source of the organophosphate they ingested is still not known.
On Monday, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi told the media that the children died from helephirimi which was, however, not linked to the snacks they ate. The minister said they hope the swabs taken from 84 spaza shops they inspected over the past two weeks would reveal the source of the poison.
The organophosphate identified in this instance is called Terbufos.
After the deaths of Njabulo Msimango, Zinhle Masilela, Isago Mabote, Monica Sathege and Karabo Rampou on October 6 and the ultimate death of Katlego Oliphant a week later, the department sent 80 environmental health inspectors to 84 spaza shops around Soweto.
"Organophosphate is not supposed to be found ordinarily in domestic substances but I want to emphasise that is not a substance that must really be used domestically," said Motsoaledi.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The inspections led the officials to a mall in Joburg where they arrested four individuals selling a chemical known as Aldicurb. Their arrest came after some shop owners in Naledi confirmed to have bought some of the chemicals from the four people. They were released on warning and paid a R2,000 admission of guilt fine each. They were released because they are not the manufacturers of the chemical, said Motsoaledi.
Regarding the Naledi case, Motsoaledi said the packet of chips found in the pocket of one of the children did not contain organophosphate. He said if organophosphate is found in the swabs taken from the spaza shops, the owners will be charged.
"While organophosphate was found in the bodies of these children, we are still waiting to see if the same organophosphate was found in the spaza shops, so up to so far we have not made that link. It is also important to mention that the police did find the packet of chips in the pocket of one of the children. This was also sent for analysis and the results are out and were found to be negative," said Motsoaledi.
He said children are more susceptible to being sick or die from poison because of their body mass and more vulnerable immune system.
Motsoaledi also highlighted that the children's behaviour of such as hand-to-mouth and hand-to-object touch made them vulnerable.
Toxicologist Dr Gerhard Verdoorn said he was concerned that the state was moving slowly in trying to find the source of the poison.
"You cannot have a situation like this where a number of people are dying and then wait three weeks before conducting proper investigations. That's not the way you do protection of the society. One can have the results of poisoning cases after three days. I pay close to R4,000 to get results. It's not that difficult," said Verdoorn.
Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the department was taking the investigation seriously and needed time to do its work which includes getting opinion from various experts.
"There is no need for us to rush because we need to satisfy ourselves with the results and try to better interpret the results so that they can make sense to ordinary people. They need to consider many factors before they arrive at the conclusion because they don't want to mislead the public ... We sent samples to one laboratory but analysis must be done by different experts," said Mohale.
