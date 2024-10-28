Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has been challenged by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office for announcing having signed visa-free access for diplomats and officials between South Africa and Ukraine without the president formalising the deal.
The ANC and the DA, who are partners in the government of national unity (GNU), have been at odds after Ramaphosa affirmed Russia remains an “ally and friend” to South Africa while attending the Brics+ summit last week.
On Sunday Schreiber announced: “In my capacity as minister of home affairs representing the Republic of South Africa, I have signed a historic agreement granting visa-free access to our country for Ukranian holders of diplomatic, official and service passports and vice versa. We continue to see Ukraine as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid, through to now. I look forward to President Ramaphosa adding his signature to this agreement in the coming week so we can conclude this important step forward for relations between our two peace-loving nations."
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said negotiations between the two countries started in 2020, five years before Schreiber started his tenure.
“The president is yet to sign the minute authorising the minister to sign the agreement with Ukraine. It is unclear how the minister can announce signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorisation to do so. The negotiations with Ukraine on the visa waiver for diplomatic or official passports started in 2020,” Magwenya said.
Presidency challenges Schreiber for taking credit for SA and Ukraine visa-free travel deal
Image: Brenton Geach
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has been challenged by President Cyril Ramaphosa's office for announcing having signed visa-free access for diplomats and officials between South Africa and Ukraine without the president formalising the deal.
The ANC and the DA, who are partners in the government of national unity (GNU), have been at odds after Ramaphosa affirmed Russia remains an “ally and friend” to South Africa while attending the Brics+ summit last week.
On Sunday Schreiber announced: “In my capacity as minister of home affairs representing the Republic of South Africa, I have signed a historic agreement granting visa-free access to our country for Ukranian holders of diplomatic, official and service passports and vice versa. We continue to see Ukraine as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid, through to now. I look forward to President Ramaphosa adding his signature to this agreement in the coming week so we can conclude this important step forward for relations between our two peace-loving nations."
Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said negotiations between the two countries started in 2020, five years before Schreiber started his tenure.
“The president is yet to sign the minute authorising the minister to sign the agreement with Ukraine. It is unclear how the minister can announce signature of an international agreement without prior formal authorisation to do so. The negotiations with Ukraine on the visa waiver for diplomatic or official passports started in 2020,” Magwenya said.
Putin orders Russian army to expand by 180,000 soldiers to become 1.5 million-strong
On Monday international relations and cooperation minister Ronald Lamola will meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, for the signing of the agreement.
“This will enable South African officials to travel to Ukraine for peace formula meetings without visa logistical impediments. This development, which has been in the making since 2020, signals SA’s commitment to growing diplomatic relations with Ukraine,” Magwenya said.
He said Ramaphosa's reaffirmation of Russia did not mean SA opposed another country.
“In declaring President Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia as valuable friends and allies, President Ramaphosa was not projecting any particular country or block of countries as the enemy. Similarly, as a country that has no enemies, South Africa regards the members of Brics as friends. It is through the policy of non-alignment that South Africa has been able to constructively engage with Russia and Ukraine. South Africa has also been unwavering in advocating for a peace process that includes the full participation of both countries.”
DA deputy spokesperson for international relations and co-operation Ryan Smith celebrated the signing of the agreement.
“This development is a poignant show of solidarity by South Africa with the people of Ukraine,” Smith said.
“SA’s recognition of Ukraine and its right to sovereignty is a far better approach to addressing this invasion than the ANC’s open support of President Putin. The move to grant visa-free access to Ukrainian diplomats, officials, and service men and women is a long overdue recognition of this country’s immense contribution to the fall of the apartheid state.”
TimesLIVE
Biden drops re-election bid, backs Harris to top Democratic ticket
Philippines condemns ‘barbaric’ killing of broadcast journalist
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed during gun battle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos