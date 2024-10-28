Masemola also said they arrested 97 cash-in-transit heist (CIT) suspects between January and June and that they have a weekly plan in place to prevent and combat CIT-related crimes, including cross-pavement robberies [this is when security guards would be targeted while collecting or dropping money at retail stores or ATMs].
"From January 2024 to June 2024, 97 wanted CIT suspects were arrested and 18 AK-47 automatic rifles seized, while 35 vehicles used in these CITs were also seized.
"It is important to note that we are [now] experiencing less incidents of cash-in-transit robberies and a downward trend in a number of cases reported since the execution of this particular plan.
"Last week’s joint operation by police and cash-in-transit companies in the Free State ought to be commended. This co-operation led to R6m cash being recovered and four suspects arrested after they attempted to rob a cash depot in Bethlehem," said Masemola.
Masemola said the government’s response to prevent and combat illicit mining activities across the country was proving to be highly effective. He said about 13,691 suspects have been arrested since December while R5m in cash has been seized.
He said the suspects were arrested through a joint operation that includes members of the SAPS, SANDF and officials from other departments such as the department of home affairs.
According to Masemola, "7,308 uncut diamond worth R32m were seized" as well as 312 firearms and 7,403 rounds of ammunition".
Other items that were seized include 280 trucks, thousands of generators, spades, shovels, hammers and blasting cartridges.
SowetanLIVE
Over 4,400 firearms seized since April – Masemola
Clamp down on illicit mining bearing fruit
Image: SUPPLIED
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola says police have seized more than 4,400 firearms across SA since April, with 132 of those recovered last week.
Masemola was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday, where he was giving an update on countrywide crime combatting operations.
He said those weapons "include high calibre firearms that are used in mass killings and armed robberies".
"Most firearms were seized in KZN, Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. The sources of some of these firearms have been identified and are being investigated.
"The ongoing mass shootings are a concern and require us as police to ramp up our efforts to put a stop to these shootings that are often perpetuated with illegal, unlicensed and high calibre firearms. These recent incidents have seen us constantly refining our crime combatting strategies."
He said the above four provinces are always prioritised and receive the largest number of newly trained police officers each year to heighten and increase police visibility in a bid to reduce incidents of criminality.
Masemola also said they arrested 97 cash-in-transit heist (CIT) suspects between January and June and that they have a weekly plan in place to prevent and combat CIT-related crimes, including cross-pavement robberies [this is when security guards would be targeted while collecting or dropping money at retail stores or ATMs].
"From January 2024 to June 2024, 97 wanted CIT suspects were arrested and 18 AK-47 automatic rifles seized, while 35 vehicles used in these CITs were also seized.
"It is important to note that we are [now] experiencing less incidents of cash-in-transit robberies and a downward trend in a number of cases reported since the execution of this particular plan.
"Last week’s joint operation by police and cash-in-transit companies in the Free State ought to be commended. This co-operation led to R6m cash being recovered and four suspects arrested after they attempted to rob a cash depot in Bethlehem," said Masemola.
Masemola said the government’s response to prevent and combat illicit mining activities across the country was proving to be highly effective. He said about 13,691 suspects have been arrested since December while R5m in cash has been seized.
He said the suspects were arrested through a joint operation that includes members of the SAPS, SANDF and officials from other departments such as the department of home affairs.
According to Masemola, "7,308 uncut diamond worth R32m were seized" as well as 312 firearms and 7,403 rounds of ammunition".
Other items that were seized include 280 trucks, thousands of generators, spades, shovels, hammers and blasting cartridges.
SowetanLIVE
Stolen fireworks worth R4m found at Durban temple
LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu
Operation Shanyela ensures 14,422 suspects are nabbed in just seven days
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos