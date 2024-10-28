Five suspects are expected to appear in court for two separate weekend muggings in which hikers were threatened in Cape Town.
SANParks said sea, air and mountain special operations rangers and visitor safety rangers responded to an attempted robbery below Woodstock Cave on Tafelberg Road on Sunday.
“This swift intervention resulted in the detention of a suspect following an eyewitness account,” it said.
“We urge any victims of this incident to come forward and open a case with Captain Dell at Woodstock SAPS to strengthen efforts at prosecution.”
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said a 55-year-old male was arrested for intimidation and would appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court.
“No criminal cases were registered by the four unknown ladies. However, an intimidation case was registered for investigation after a 62-year-old male was threatened by the suspect who allegedly tried to rob the four females,” said Twigg.
NGO Friends of Table Mountain reported a second incident on Saturday when five hikers were robbed while descending Steenberg Plateau in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.
“The incident took place about 100m up from the start of the trail (near Boyes Drive, above Lakeside). Four teens or youngsters held them up with a gun and broken bottles. They took a Garmin watch and another hiker’s (who came across the scene) belongings and ran off into the bush,” the organisation reported.
Muizenberg police station registered a case of robbery with a firearm.
“According to reports the victims were walking on a hiking trail when they were approached by four armed suspects who robbed them of their personal belongings before fleeing the scene.
“We can confirm four 18-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery and will appear in the Muizenberg magistrate’s court on Monday,” said Twigg.
Muggers targeting hikers arrested in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
