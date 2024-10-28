The boy was declared dead after 45 minutes of attempting to resuscitate him.
Mom wants cause of son's 'mysterious death' probed further
Dad buries little boy after 'drowning' incident
In a quest to find answers after the mysterious death of her two-year-old son, Lesego Peka is fighting for the body to be exhumed to see if her child "really passed away" and to conduct a DNA test.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE on Monday, Peka said she wanted to get an independent pathologist to determine the cause of little Kaone Peka's death.
This after the father, Oberon Civil Matsuvuku, said the child drowned in a pool at his Johannesburg home last week and was buried two days later.
In a statement, Matsuvuku said the burial was "lawful".
"All the documentation such as death certificate and burial order were in place. And copies of such documents have been furnished to the investigating officer," he wrote in a statement.
SowetanLIVE spoke to attorney and legal analyst Elton Romeo Hart, who said for a child's burial to be lawful, both parents are supposed to be present and discuss how they will go about the funeral. It does not matter which parent has custody at the time, he said.
"In terms of the Children's Act, when it comes to major decisions regarding the child, you need both parents to take the decision jointly. Section 9 of the Children's Act talks about the best interest of the child and even if the child has passed on, like in this case, the burial is a major decision that needs to be taken by both parents because they are co-holders of the rights and responsibilities. No parent has a stronger right than the other," he said.
Matsuvuku said on October 23 he received a call from one of his two helpers informing him that Kaone had fallen into the pool and that he was struggling to breathe.
He said he immediately called paramedics and rushed back to the house. "I arrived at my house 20 minutes later and found the paramedics at the house resuscitating Kaone in his bedroom."
The boy was declared dead after 45 minutes of attempting to resuscitate him.
He said he attempted to involve the mother through phone calls and requested Kaone's birth certificate while making funeral arrangements and viewing the body, but claims she did not co-operate.
However, Peka said: "Ndhuna [Matsuvuku] denied me the opportunity to be involved in the arrangements. His undertakers refused to cooperate with me even when I told them that the birth certificate had me listed alone as a parent."
Peka said the father had obtained an interim custody order and that she had visitation access to the boy. "I last saw the baby on the Saturday before the alleged incident. My child is normally happy so I was disturbed that he was clingy and was crying when the helper tried to carry him," she said.
Hart said in the case where one parent is not informed of the burial of their child and if they are not certain of the cause of death, that parent can take recourse in two ways – in a civil manner and criminally.
"It should be checked whether an inquest was done to find out the cause of death. If that is not done, the parent can ask for it to be done by bringing an application to get the body exhumed. That application is done in the high court and once it's granted, an autopsy can be done to determine how the child died or what really happened to the child," he said.
Hart said because Kaone was buried without the mother's consent, it means that her rights were ignored in terms of the Children's Act pertaining to a minor child.
"The fact that he had temporary custody of the child is something she can contest to say that she has the right to know what happened to the child. She has the right to know about the accident that happened and to determine whether it was negligence or not. If they find out that the father was in any way negligent, the Children's Court can hold him responsible for that, and based on that, one can then take action against him that could result in imprisonment where the father is charged criminally for negligence since the child was in his care," he said.
From a civil perspective, emotional shock and trauma could be a remedy for the mother.
"She could also argue that things weren't done correctly based on her customs. In certain cultural groups in the country, we've got customs such as the mourning period and all the types of traditional ceremonies that need to be done by the families in the case of death.
"If those things are not done then that could also cause trauma, stress and emotional damage to the families. Based on that, you could also take action against the person who did not allow for all of that to happen."
