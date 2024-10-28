Two of the four people arrested for selling an illegal chemical at Jabulani Mall in Soweto and in Joburg central have been released after paying R2,000 admission of guilt fines. Health spokesperson Foster Mohale confirmed to Sowetan on Sunday that they would not be appearing in court.
"The two released were arrested in Jabulani Mall and pointed out where they bought the chemical in Johannesburg where another two people were arrested. “The first two were released after paying a R2,000 fine."
“What I can confirm is that all of them are released on admission of guilt fines, meaning that there is no need to appear in court, it’s not a matter of major crime,” said Mohale.
He said he did not have details of how much the other two were fined. On Friday, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the arrests were made as officials conducted inspections at spaza shops. Motsoaledi did not name the chemical, saying it would be irresponsible to name it at this stage.
“The chemical was not yet found in food. It [was] the spaza shop owners who confessed during the raids that there is a chemical that they buy in a mall in Johannesburg. We don’t think there will be results by Monday, but I am hoping to announce progress on Monday,” said Motsoaledi.
Meanwhile, the department of basic education says in order to address increasing cases of food poisoning, the school community should play a leading role in ensuring that healthy food snacks and beverages are sold to pupils.
Men peddling illegal chemicals fined R2,000 at Jabulani Mall
Substance not linked to food poisoning cases
Image: Thulani Mbele
Two of the four people arrested for selling an illegal chemical at Jabulani Mall in Soweto and in Joburg central have been released after paying R2,000 admission of guilt fines. Health spokesperson Foster Mohale confirmed to Sowetan on Sunday that they would not be appearing in court.
"The two released were arrested in Jabulani Mall and pointed out where they bought the chemical in Johannesburg where another two people were arrested. “The first two were released after paying a R2,000 fine."
“What I can confirm is that all of them are released on admission of guilt fines, meaning that there is no need to appear in court, it’s not a matter of major crime,” said Mohale.
He said he did not have details of how much the other two were fined. On Friday, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the arrests were made as officials conducted inspections at spaza shops. Motsoaledi did not name the chemical, saying it would be irresponsible to name it at this stage.
“The chemical was not yet found in food. It [was] the spaza shop owners who confessed during the raids that there is a chemical that they buy in a mall in Johannesburg. We don’t think there will be results by Monday, but I am hoping to announce progress on Monday,” said Motsoaledi.
Meanwhile, the department of basic education says in order to address increasing cases of food poisoning, the school community should play a leading role in ensuring that healthy food snacks and beverages are sold to pupils.
“While the school has no jurisdiction over the street vendors, the school community should make an effort to keep a database of individuals selling food and beverage items on or near the school premises,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga on Sunday.
“This means that the entire community where the school is located should take responsibility for the wellbeing of its children, especially if the items consumed are sold outside school premises.
“The school should offer to hold meetings with school-based tuck shop operators on the nutritional value of different products being sold.” Mhlanga said incidents of food poisoning had disrupted teaching and learning as the majority of the cases affected pupils during school hours.
“As a result, school time has been directed towards assisting the affected learners with medical attention.” Mhlanga said although some reports have incorrectly attributed the food poisoning incidents to the national school nutrition programme, no evidence has been found in this regard. “The national school nutrition programme is a key government programme aligned with the National Development Plan 2030 to address hunger, malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.
“It is a key pillar of Care & Support for Teaching and Learning that seeks to address barriers to teaching and learning, to enhance the learning capacity and give access to education for learners in targeted public primary, secondary and identified special schools. “The programme provides nutritious meals to 9.7-million learners on school days. The total budget is R9.8bn allocated for the 2024/25 financial year,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Families await 'official cause of deaths' of their six kids despite cops saying it's insecticide
Four arrested in Naledi spaza shop food poisoning saga, 1,456g of illegal chemical confiscated
Education department calls on schools to help prevent food poisoning of pupils
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos