A few months ago, media reports revealed that convicted rapist Thabo Bester enjoyed some privileges while incarcerated at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State.
Bester had laptops and ran a glamorous media company from his prison cell. During one of his virtual media events, Bester would have members of Johannesburg’s high society including celebrities Amanda du Pont and Yvonne Chaka Chaka, and politicians like Mzwanele Manyi, in attendance.
During an unannounced raid in July at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, popularly known as Sun City prison, officials recovered Play stations, TV's and cellphones hidden either behind toilet seats, under beds mattresses, and inside pillowcases.
Correctional services probes preferential treatment of affluent inmates
The national commissioner of the department of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale, is investigating allegations of preferential treatment of affluent inmates.
This comes after allegations of Durban businessman Toshan Panday receiving preferential treatment at the Westville Correctional Centre.
"The appointed investigator examine and clarify the validity of the accusations, with a focus on determining whether the inmate(s) have received privileges or treatment inconsistent with the department of correctional services' policies and standards. Operational practices must be consistently applied across all 243 correctional facilities in the country," said Thobakgale.
Panday will be investigated by a senior official in the national commissioners' office.
