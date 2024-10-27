The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for several parts of the country, with wet conditions expected.
It has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds in parts of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga which it said will be experienced on Sunday and Monday.
Localised damage to settlements and infrastructure, property and vehicles could be experienced due to hail and damaging winds, it said.
The weather service also warned of localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.
In the Western Cape, the weather service has issued orange level six and yellow level four warnings for disruptive rain, which could lead to localised flooding. The SAWS also warned of possible mudslides and rockfalls in susceptible areas.
Warning of hail, severe thunderstorms and strong winds over most of South Africa
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for several parts of the country, with wet conditions expected.
It has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy downpours and strong to damaging winds in parts of Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga which it said will be experienced on Sunday and Monday.
Localised damage to settlements and infrastructure, property and vehicles could be experienced due to hail and damaging winds, it said.
The weather service also warned of localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.
In the Western Cape, the weather service has issued orange level six and yellow level four warnings for disruptive rain, which could lead to localised flooding. The SAWS also warned of possible mudslides and rockfalls in susceptible areas.
In the Eastern Cape, a yellow level two warning for disruptive rain has been issued. According to the SAWS, there is a possibility of short-term disruption of essential services.
Meanwhile, authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said they remain on high alert to respond to any emergencies after severe weather warnings from the weather service.
The SAWS warned of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, which could lead to localised flooding and damage to property and infrastructure in the province.
In as statement, the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urged residents to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and protect their property.
He said residents should avoid crossing flooded roads and bridges, secure any loose items that could be blown away by the wind and stay indoors during the storm if possible.
TimesLIVE
Memory of June floods comes back to haunt Kariega residents
Weather warning: Possible flooding expected for Eastern Cape and KZN
WATCH LIVE | SA Weather Service briefs media on weather conditions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos