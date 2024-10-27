WATCH | Rogue taxi patrol vehicle terror on the highway
Another video emerges showing motorists targeted by taximen on the N4
The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison is yet to trace a taxi patrol car which has been seen terrorising motorists on the N4 highway.
On Sunday, yet another video emerged on social media showing the Toyota Corolla driving haphazard as it attempts to stop a Chevrolet with several passengers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.