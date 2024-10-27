News

WATCH | Rogue taxi patrol vehicle terror on the highway

Another video emerges showing motorists targeted by taximen on the N4

By Mandla Khoza - 27 October 2024 - 18:17

The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison is yet to trace a taxi patrol car which has been seen terrorising motorists on the N4 highway.

On Sunday, yet another video emerged on social media showing the Toyota Corolla driving haphazard  as it attempts to stop a Chevrolet with several passengers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Family in the dark over son's death at school
White Star Flavours of Africa celebrates rich tapestry of our shared humanity