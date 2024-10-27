The class of 2024 has been urged to continue their commitment to exams that are free of cheating.
The department of basic education on Sunday made the call, adding that the exams were entering the second week on Monday with no major incidents reported across the country.
"The department of basic education is satisfied with the progress of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations following a successful first week which proceeded with no serious incidents reported. Apart from the 319 learners who could not access the examination centre in the Kariega area in the Eastern Cape, examinations went on smoothly elsewhere in the country," said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.
There are 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates taking the exams in 6,909 centres across the country.
"The department is indebted to the SAPS who helped to transport some NSC candidates who were trapped in the flooding in the Eastern Cape. The learners were transported safely in the SAPS Nyala and were able to write their exams on time," said Mhlanga.
"On Monday morning at 9am, the candidates will sit for English Paper 1 (HL, FAL, SAL). Once again the examination system will be operating at full capacity as the subject written is taken by the majority of grade 12 learners.
"The department urges all the candidates to continue their commitment to an examination that is free of cheating. Invigilators are also required to exercise vigilance when executing their duty. The department appeals to members of the public to refrain from conducting protests that threaten the examinations when roads are blockaded."
Call for matric pupils to ensure exams are free of cheating
