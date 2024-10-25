News

It is now official: Patrice Motsepe will run for second term as Caf president

26 October 2024 - 08:23
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It’s official. Patrice Motsepe is to stand for a second term as Caf president, the organisation announced on Friday. 

Caf said the mining magnate agreed to stand as a candidate at the presidential elections scheduled for March 2025, where he might be challenged by Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o. 

Last month, while on a working visit to check on Kenya’s preparations for the African Nations Championship (Chan) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Motsepe sidestepped the question whether he will stand.

But speculation has ended with the news that he has finally agreed to run the organisation for four more years. “Following requests from numerous Caf member association presidents, zonal union presidents and key stakeholders, Motsepe has finally agreed to stand as a candidate at the Caf presidential elections scheduled for March 2025,” read the short Caf statement. 

