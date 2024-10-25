PODCAST | Meyiwa murder trial, GNU tensions, Kolisi divorce shatters nation – top stories this week

This week on SL Cabinet, hosts Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini cover SA’s most pressing and emotive stories, opening with a tribute to Senzo Meyiwa. As we approach the tenth anniversary of his tragic passing, the team revisits the ongoing murder trial that has gripped the nation.
The episode then shifts to the political arena, where DA leader John Steenhuisen’s criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks on Russia during the Brics Summit sheds light on rising foreign policy tensions within SA's government of national unity. The podcast also reflects on the court’s recent dismissal of the DA's challenge to Ramaphosa’s pre-election speech, which some claimed was electioneering.
In heartbreaking news, the team discusses the case of Amantle Samane, a six-year-old from Soweto who was raped and tragically murdered. Community outrage and the police investigation into a suspect have brought national attention to this devastating incident.
On a more personal note, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s separation from his wife Rachel after eight years of marriage also features, resonating deeply with the hosts and listeners alike.
Listen here:
Tune in on Iono.fm, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts for the full episode and more insights.
