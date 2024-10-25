News

Limpopo premier concerned after another boy dies from suspected food poisoning

A 13-year-old boy from Khubvi, Thulamela, died at William Eadie Health Centre on Wednesday after he allegedly ate crisps or puffs a shopkeeper offered him and three others

25 October 2024 - 10:47
Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has expressed concern about a recurring pattern of suspected food poisoning after a 13-year-old boy from Khubvi, Thulamela, died at William Eadie Health Centre on Wednesday.

The boy allegedly ate crisps, or puffs, a shopkeeper offered him and three others. 

He experienced complications and was taken to the health centre in Tshidimbini where he died.

According to the premier's office, three other boys who ate the same snack were admitted at the Donald Fraser Hospital, where they are in a stable condition.

“We offer condolences to the family that has lost such a budding life. This is heartbreaking. The circumstances around his death have left us saddened, joining the family in mourning.”

Ramathuba said the provincial government is concerned about a pattern of recurring incidents of the same nature reported in Mopani and Vhembe involving 80 pupils. 

The premier's spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha said in response, Ramathuba constituted an interministerial task team comprising the departments of health, education, economic development, environment and tourism, social development and SAPS. 

“The task team will advise the provincial government on strategies to deal with this matter while the executive council will convene by Sunday to action the proposed strategy,” Muavha said.

Ramathuba has urged parents and communities to stay away from eating crisps, puffs and other snacks from illegal spaza shops. 

“Parents should be concerned about what their children are eating. This way we can jointly deal with this problem,” said Ramathuba.

TimesLIVE

