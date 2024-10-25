She said as she was about to leave the house for the school 15 minutes away, another pupil came in and told her that she had been sent by the teachers to call her.
Family in the dark about cause of son’s death at school
Department, pupils give different versions over 18-year- old’s demise
What killed our child?
This is the question a North West family has been trying to get answers for since Onalenna Sebolao died at Thuto Thebe Secondary School where he was in grade 9.
The 18-year-old died on September 13, and his family in Khuma township, Stilfontein, is still in the dark about what led to his death.
His grandmother Julia Moorosi said on the day, one of Onalenna's friends came to their house, saying she should rush to the school because “Ona fell during a fist-fight play".
“The breathless child said I must rush because Ona is not regaining consciousness after his fall. He told me that he hit Ona with a fist while they were playing and he thought he was faking unconsciousness," said Moorosi.
She said as she was about to leave the house for the school 15 minutes away, another pupil came in and told her that she had been sent by the teachers to call her.
Moorosi said when she arrived at the school she was ushered into the sick bay, where she tried to resuscitate him and called out his name to no avail.
She said police and paramedics eventually arrived and declared him dead.
Moorosi said the family has not received any update from police, the school or the department of education on the matter ever since.
Deputy school principal Moroe Tshou said: “The boy told us that Onalenna just fell [out of nowhere], however he told his grandmother that he fell when they were playing by throwing fists [at each other]. We asked other learners if he [Onalenna] was sick, but they said he was not sick. Even the previous day he was at my office, and didn't look sick.
“We then advised the boy to ask his mother to go visit the [deceased's] family and tell them what actually happened. This was meant to help them get closure."
Tshou said they asked the department of social development to provide psychosocial support to the school.
"But when we asked them to also go to Onalenna's home to counsel the family, they told us that their social workers were going to a refresher course in Rustenburg and will only be able to go to them when they come back."
Onalenna’s mother Refilwe Sebolao said: “We did not receive any psychosocial support ... and it’s been a month. We've also not received burial money children contribute when a learner at the school passes away.”
Sebolao, 37, said Onalenna loved cooking, was full of jokes and would always help her out with home chores. “His dream was to open a restaurant because he loved cooking."
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgoabone has confirmed the death at the school, and said an inquest case had been opened.
"The cause of death is subject to investigation and will be known once the postmortem results are obtained," Mokgoabone said
North West education spokesperson Bayanda Zenzile said: “There is no confirmation that Onalenna was struck by another learner before collapsing. According to a report from the school principal, Onalenna collapsed while transitioning between classes, and learners who were nearby at the time immediately took him to the school’s sick bay.
"Tragically, the deceased passed away before emergency medical personnel could arrive, and he was declared deceased at the scene."
