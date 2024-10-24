National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the delays were necessary because of the extensive work that needs to be done.
SowetanLIVE
Zizi Kodwa, co-accused corruption case postponed to November
The pair are applying for charges to be withdrawn
Image: Thulani Mbele
A director of public prosecutions is yet to decide on an application by former MP Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, to have their corruption charge withdrawn.
The duo made a brief appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday morning where their case was postponed to November.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the delays were necessary because of the extensive work that needs to be done.
“The matter has been postponed because the decision from the DPP [director of public prosecutions] is still not ready. The DPP is still applying its mind and therefore requires more time to do the extensive work, when one makes representations and it reaches the office of the DPP.
“The person who is dealing with the representations would be in contact with the evidence contained in the docket for the first time and would also require a report from the prosecutor that decided to prosecute, so it also involves a lot of consultations including the investigation officer as well as the complainants in the matter, hence you see the unfortunate delays. But they are also necessary delays”, Mjonondwane said.
The state alleges that Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for seaside villas in an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was in exchange for an IT software tender.
They are out on bail of R30,000 each. The case was postponed to November 1.
SowetanLIVE
