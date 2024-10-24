News

Thumbs up for eThekwini's R5.4m safety plan

By LWAZI HLANGU - 24 October 2024 - 12:07
The eThekwini municipality has allocated R5.4m for a festive season safety plan. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Hospitality bodies have welcomed news eThekwini municipality has allocated R5.4m to ensure the safety of tourists during the festive period.

The municipality’s executive committee said it would reprioritise funds from the beachfront management office for safety interventions.

“The interventions form part of a broader festive season management plan which is co-ordinated by the parks, recreation and culture unit,” said municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

Sisilana said the beachfront management office falls under the office of the deputy city manager responsible for economic development and planning. She said the budget allocations included:

  • R750,000 for a dedicated crane truck to manage the traffic management plan before, during, and after the busy festive season period;
  • R750,000 for ablution services at the drive-in site park and ride holding area;
  • R300,000 for a 24-hour ambulance and tow truck services for the central beachfront — ambulances will be based on the promenade to respond to surf rescues and provide an emergency response and will support metro police, law enforcement and aquatic safety.
  • R200,000 for repairs and maintenance of beachfront manholes and paving;
  • R200,000 plumber and shower maintenance before and during the festive season; and
  • R2m on security for the park and ride buses and at the park and ride holding area.

The decision has been welcomed by the Umhlanga Tourism Association (UTA) and Fedhasa.

Fedhasa East Coast general manager Jaya Naidoo said: “This is extremely positive news for Durban's tourism and hospitality sector. The city's proactive approach demonstrates exceptional foresight, setting it apart from other destinations.”

UTA chairperson Duncan Heafield said: “We welcome the immediate relief the executive has pledged towards the upgrade of the services along the beach areas. You only hope that these are implemented as soon as possible ahead of the festive season.”

Naidoo said the pledge indicated the city's commitment  to restoring Durban to its “rightful place”.

He said improved safety would be a value offering to tourists, particularly from the economic hub of Johannesburg.

“We offer the perfect quartet: proximity to Johannesburg, beautiful weather, excellent hospitality and attractive rates. These factors, combined with our extensive selection of accessible beaches, gives Durban the competitive edge and an ideal choice for domestic and international tourists.”

Heafield added the allocated amount would go a long way in covering its purpose “in the interim”, even though the industry had requested more money.

“I believe the original assessed requirements was over R10m. If the plumbing services are justified then we welcome it, otherwise they should be used more effectively,” he said.

“We desperately need to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our visitors in season.”

TimesLIVE

