Three dead in shooting on Durban's N3

By TIMESLIVE - 24 October 2024 - 16:38
Three people were shot dead on the N3 westbound
Image: ALS Paramedics

Three people died in a shooting on Durban's N3 on Thursday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they responded to a shooting on the Pinetown-bound highway just after the Sherwood off-ramp at about 2pm.

“Two vehicles were involved in a collision and it was found two occupants of a vehicle, which crashed into the second vehicle, sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the upper body,” he said.

A third person, a male in his 20s, was found dead some distance from the vehicle on the verge.

“It is believed the shooting occurred and the vehicle in which the three men were travelling lost control and crashed into the second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.”

He said the N3 was congested as both lanes were cordoned off for police investigation.

TimesLIVE

