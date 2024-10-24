News

Police open case against landlord after arrest of suspect linked to Soweto girl's murder

24 October 2024 - 13:00
The shack in which Amantle Samane was found dead after being raped and murdered.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Gauteng police are investigating the landlord who rented out a shack to a man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of Amantle Samane, 6, in Orlando East, Soweto.

The Mozambican national, a welder who is alleged to be living illegally in South Africa, was arrested on Wednesday evening after a team led by the station commander and branch commander traced him to another shack in Zola.

“We can confirm the suspect has been put behind bars. Of concern in this case is that we still have quite a serious challenge with some South Africans. They keep on harbouring illegal immigrants,” Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni told a news briefing.

“Indeed we have opened a case for harbouring this individual.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni addressed the media at the Eldorado Park police station on Thursday.
Image: TimesLIVE

He said police would act against anyone renting property to illegal immigrants. 

The whole government approach is the way to go. We work with our sister department, the department of home affairs. As to where and when we find out there are illegal immigrants, we will deal with such.”   

Amantle's body was found in a shack about 650m away from her home on Monday. She was playing with other children when a man lured her to where he was staying. She was strangled to death.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday.

Man wanted for rape and murder of Soweto pupil arrested

The man wanted in connection with the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto, has been arrested.
News
9 hours ago

Rape, murder of Soweto girl leaves community enraged

Soweto residents are up in arms over the death of a six-year-old who was raped and murdered after disappearing from playing with other children.
News
1 day ago

'Amantle wished to become a nurse when she was older’

Six-year-old Amantle Samane was just a month away from her preschool graduation, and excitement was mounting at home ahead of the photoshoot session ...
News
21 hours ago

