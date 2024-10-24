News

Outcome of probe to determine who's liable for kids who died of food poisoning – Mthombeni

Ongoing investigations reveal insect poison caused deaths

By Sowetan Reporter - 24 October 2024 - 09:56
Thousands gathered for the mass funeral service of Isago Mabote, Karabo Rampou, Monica Sethakge and Njabulo Msimango at Naledi Community Hall. Children who died from suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating snacks from a spaza shop in Soweto. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says only the outcome of their investigation will determine if anyone may be held criminally liable for the deaths of children who ate contaminated food.

So far investigations have revealed that insect poison was found to have caused the deaths of some of the children.

“The pathologists reflected that it is carbamates. It is a bate which kills insects but that does not mean it overrules the question of saying that halephirimi might have been used,” said Mthombeni.

“It is common knowledge that in our residential places when we've got challenges with the rats, in terms of insects, we use those of which one cannot overrule... after we have applied it, highly probable, they [carbamates] may [have] at the end of the day [touched] some of the food. These issues remain there. 

“Not to say someone is not going to be held criminally liable,” adding that investigations were ongoing.

He said samples had been taken from areas where it is suspected that children fell ill and died after consuming products bought from spaza shops.

“We will move with the investigation and see who will be held responsible.”

SowetanLIVE

