Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says only the outcome of their investigation will determine if anyone may be held criminally liable for the deaths of children who ate contaminated food.
So far investigations have revealed that insect poison was found to have caused the deaths of some of the children.
“The pathologists reflected that it is carbamates. It is a bate which kills insects but that does not mean it overrules the question of saying that halephirimi might have been used,” said Mthombeni.
Outcome of probe to determine who's liable for kids who died of food poisoning – Mthombeni
Ongoing investigations reveal insect poison caused deaths
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says only the outcome of their investigation will determine if anyone may be held criminally liable for the deaths of children who ate contaminated food.
So far investigations have revealed that insect poison was found to have caused the deaths of some of the children.
“The pathologists reflected that it is carbamates. It is a bate which kills insects but that does not mean it overrules the question of saying that halephirimi might have been used,” said Mthombeni.
“It is common knowledge that in our residential places when we've got challenges with the rats, in terms of insects, we use those of which one cannot overrule... after we have applied it, highly probable, they [carbamates] may [have] at the end of the day [touched] some of the food. These issues remain there.
“Not to say someone is not going to be held criminally liable,” adding that investigations were ongoing.
He said samples had been taken from areas where it is suspected that children fell ill and died after consuming products bought from spaza shops.
“We will move with the investigation and see who will be held responsible.”
SowetanLIVE
Sixth Naledi child hospitalised over suspected food poisoning dies
Deaths should have never happened – Njabulo’s grandfather
Health department opens intense investigation into food poisoning of schoolchildren
Police ask public to refrain from spreading false information after suspected food poisonings in Naledi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos