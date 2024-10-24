A Free State man who together with another man stormed a farm outside Kestell over two years ago and murdered seven people has been handed seven life sentences.
Judge Celest Reinders sentenced Kamohelo Motankisi, 35, in the Free State High Court sitting in Bethlehem on Thursday.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said Motankisi and his co-accused were arrested in July 2022 after killing six women and a man.
They are Paulinah Mothoduwa Moloi, 37, Nontwasefani Loti Smith, 54, Nokufa Portia Mofokeng, 31, Lerato Julie Moloi, 34, Nomasonto Christinah Zulu, 57, Nomasonto Maduna, 44, and 18-year-old Rhudie Binta.
He said some of the victims sustained multiple stab and gunshot wounds. Two women were sexually assaulted during the commission of the killings.
"The two placed their photos on social media in possession of a firearm stolen on the farm after the commission of the horrific crime. They further went to another farm where they broke entry and stole some items," said Mophiring.
Murderer of six women handed seven life terms
Motankisi also killed a man on horror night of robbery, sexual assault
Image: 123RF
A Free State man who together with another man stormed a farm outside Kestell over two years ago and murdered seven people has been handed seven life sentences.
Judge Celest Reinders sentenced Kamohelo Motankisi, 35, in the Free State High Court sitting in Bethlehem on Thursday.
Police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said Motankisi and his co-accused were arrested in July 2022 after killing six women and a man.
They are Paulinah Mothoduwa Moloi, 37, Nontwasefani Loti Smith, 54, Nokufa Portia Mofokeng, 31, Lerato Julie Moloi, 34, Nomasonto Christinah Zulu, 57, Nomasonto Maduna, 44, and 18-year-old Rhudie Binta.
He said some of the victims sustained multiple stab and gunshot wounds. Two women were sexually assaulted during the commission of the killings.
"The two placed their photos on social media in possession of a firearm stolen on the farm after the commission of the horrific crime. They further went to another farm where they broke entry and stole some items," said Mophiring.
According to Mophiring, Motankisi faced seven counts of murder, 12 charges of housebreaking with intent to rob and robbery under aggravating circumstances, two sexual offenses, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.
In March, Motankisi's co-accused Tseko Lerato Selepe was sentenced to 30 years direct imprisonment by the same court.
"On 24 October 2024, Judge Reinders, prosecutor Antonnette Ferreira and detective captain Alfons Kokonyana of the provincial murder and robbery, Phuthaditjhaba Unit successfully convicted Kamohelo Motankisi through the assistance of internal units such as Bethlehem crime intelligence and K9 Unit who cracked the case by effecting arrests of both accused on 15 July 2022," said Mophiring.
Following his sentencing, Motankisi, took a stand and apologised to all members of the families he wronged after his sentence, said Mophiring.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane thanked Kokonyana and the investigation teams whose "tireless efforts have been instrumental in bringing justice to the victims and their families".
SowetanLIVE
Two Lusikisiki murder accused signal intent to apply for bail
Two men to be added to four accused in Lusikisiki mass murder case
Three men charged with Lusikisiki mass murders abandon bail for now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos