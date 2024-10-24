Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, said Amantle was playing with other children when the man called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in the area.
“The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack,” he said.
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt. Gen Tommy Mthombeni is expected to provide more details on the case at the Eldorado Park police station on Thursday morning.
SowetanLIVE
Man wanted for rape and murder of Soweto pupil arrested
Image: Supplied
The man wanted in connection with the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto, has been arrested.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Thursday morning: “SAPS takes this opportunity to thank the people of SA including the community of Soweto, journalists, media houses and all social media users for assisting the SAPS to track down Pethe Simiao who is wanted for the rape and murder of a six-year old-girl in Soweto on October 21.”
Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, said Amantle was playing with other children when the man called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in the area.
“The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack,” he said.
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt. Gen Tommy Mthombeni is expected to provide more details on the case at the Eldorado Park police station on Thursday morning.
SowetanLIVE
Rape, murder of Soweto girl leaves community enraged
'Amantle wished to become a nurse when she was older’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos