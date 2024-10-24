Guilty conscious is believed to have led a 33-year-old man to the police where he allegedly confessed to having killed a sex worker and burying her in a porcupine burrow on a farm.
Man in custody after 'confessing' to killing a sex worker
Image: Supplied
Guilty conscious is believed to have led a 33-year-old man to the police where he allegedly confessed to having killed a sex worker and burying her in a porcupine burrow on a farm.
At the time, police were not even aware of the murder as the woman had not been reported missing.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man arrived at the Belfast police station on Wednesday to confess and hand himself over.
According to Mdhluli, allegations were that the man – who lives on a farm in Vogelspruitpoort, Belfast – picked up the woman on the streets on Friday last week.
They went to Vogelspruitpoort together where they started drinking and later went to bed.
"At some point, the lady is alleged to have started making noise. The man allegedly tried to calm her down and even put his hand over her mouth," he said.
However, the woman – who is believed to have been drunk at the time – is alleged to have continued making noise.
The man then allegedly put the woman's underwear in her mouth to muffle her screams and then strangled her. He is alleged to have stabbed her as well.
After she died, the man allegedly drove to a farm about 20km away where he threw her body into a porcupine burrow. He then covered the burrow with stones to conceal the body.
Mdhluli said no one had reported the woman missing. "Maybe he felt guilty and that's why he handed himself over. Maybe his conscious would not allow him to keep the secret. Currently, the police are yet to locate the victim's family," he said.
The suspect has been charged with murder and was expected to appear at the Belfast magistrate's court soon.
Mpumalanga acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
"As we recently launched our festive season operation, one of our key focus points is to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence. An intense investigation has already begun and the state is working towards ensuring that justice is served for the murdered victim," Mkhwanazi said.
SowetanLIVE
