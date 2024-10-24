“Unfortunately, my father died while the doctor was busy trying to help him around 3pm,” said Fanyane.
Family blames clinic for father's death
Man dies hours after being turned away from facility
A Free State family believes their father’s life could have been saved had he received attention at a clinic instead of being turned back while sick.
The man died a few hours after being turned away from the health centre.
The family had rented a car to take Buti Malinga, 57, to Makgolokoeng village clinic near Harrismith on October 7. His son, Fanyane said his father was weak but could still walk into the waiting room.
However, at the reception Fanyane was allegedly told the clinic was not taking new patients for the day and that he should take Malinga to a private doctor.
Fanyane said at that time his father was foaming at the mouth.
He said they returned home and Malinga's sister, Marta, went to a loan shark to borrow money for a consultation fee. They then drove him to hospital in Harrismith.
“Unfortunately, my father died while the doctor was busy trying to help him around 3pm,” said Fanyane.
“We knew that it was late when we took him to the clinic, but we thought they would give us assistance considering that he was critical,” said Marta. “We spent about two hours going up and down with him.”
She said they did not call an ambulance because “they would always ask if we first went to the clinic”.
They also did not go straight to Thebe Hospital “because when you get there, they would also check if you first went to the clinic”.
A number of people said the clinic stops taking patients after lunch.
Resident Mathebe Motaung said this was despite the staff staying on until 4pm. “They should employ people who want to work. If they don’t solve this, we will burn it,” she said.
Spokesperson for the provincial health department Mondli Mvambi said: “We have learned about the incident and our Thabo Mofutsanyana district director is investigating the matter. Our clinic should operate from 7.30am to 4pm ... they should make sure that everyone is attended to.”
However, he said it was not true that ambulances could not be called in an emergency.
"However, we have a challenge of people that are abusing ambulances, and this prompts ambulance call centres to probe callers to determine if there is really an emergency.”
With regard to hospitals, he said: “People don’t want to go to the clinics. You find a lot of people at hospitals when they could have been treated at the clinics and make space for those with critical illnesses.” – GroundUp
