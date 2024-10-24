Mthombeni said Eldorado police station commander Brig Mkhacani Maluleke should deliver on his promises and the performance agreement he signed when he was appointed in 2022.
Don't feel pity for Eldorado Park station commander – Mthombeni
'He must deliver on his promises'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
“No one should feel pity for the pressure under which the Eldorado Park police station commander is experiencing. He signed a performance agreement, he must deliver.”
This is how Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni responded when he was asked about young children who are involved in gang-related crimes that had plagued Eldorado and Westbury communities over the years.
Mthombeni said Eldorado police station commander Brig Mkhacani Maluleke should deliver on his promises and the performance agreement he signed when he was appointed in 2022.
“We advertise posts... When we do the interviews, people promise heaven and earth, so people must deliver. So we can have a situation where, for example, in Eldorado Park, you are having a specific number of vehicles and the station commander takes discretion in deploying them. When the community asks to say, 'You have deployed only two vehicles', the station commander can't answer.
“We can't have that situation. When we send people to come in here to come and check. We find that vehicles are there... and then the station commander takes vehicles and deploys them for this specific purpose, the priority is that the community must be safe. To feel pity for the station commander is not going to help. You have signed a performance agreement. He must deliver. We hold station commanders responsible across the province,” charged Mthombeni.
“We can't be having a station commander who feels pressure when he is supposed to serve the community. We are not going to allow that as management,” he added.
The community of Eldorado Park has in the past expressed disapproval of Maluleke claiming that he was not involved with the community and often rejected their phone calls.
Mthombeni also commented on recent poisoning cases that have seen several pupils either dying or falling sick allegedly after consuming certain snacks. He said parents and community should take responsibility.
“I think it's high time that the community must work closely with the police and the community must take responsibility for their children. You are indicating the children are minors but you're leaving all these things to the hands of the police. One would not understand why we are unable to manage or deal with our own children. That, to me, does not make sense because if these children are taken care of by the parents, we are supposed to have less of these challenges,” said Mthombeni.
