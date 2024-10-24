Dance group dedicates 17 medals to SA youth

Eunice Marais School of Dance (EMSD), which recently won 17 medals at the Hip Hop and Street Dance World Championships in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, said their message was of hope for innocent youth caught up in bad things.
Eunice Marais School of Dance (EMSD), which recently won 17 medals at the Hip Hop and Street Dance World Championships in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, said their message was of hope for innocent youth caught up in bad things.
The team of 50 dancers from the Centurion-based dance school took part in the 13-day event competing against more than 4,000 dancers from 38 other countries.
They also came first place for the sixth time in the big production section titled “Give Peace a Chance”, a message of hope to the world.
Marais, the founder of the dance school, said their main message on the production category was to portray the innocence of young people amid all the negativity in the world.
“A message to the world of innocence to the youth that are being caught up in substances, crime and economic exclusion. The negative [things] happening in the world and how [they] impact the youth,” she said.
“They [youth] are the people who are uplifting the communities and taking the nation into the new momentum of peace and love.”.
Of the 19 medals won by Team SA, 17 of them came from EMSD.
Marais told Sowetan that they brought different participants every year for the production category. She says in Europe they tend to take one group of children from when they are small right up to adulthood.
“It’s not like that in SA because it’s incredibly expensive for these children to travel internationally,” she said.
“We don’t have the luxury of creating a team that will compete every year to go overseas. It’s just not financially possible. It’s double the work for me because I’m not taking ready-made or ready trained top-class dancers and turning them into world championships. It's almost a new team every year that we must start with and get them ready in one year.”
However, this is different from the seven solo dancers that took part in the competition. The soloists who won world titles are Remo Sebogodi, Katlego Medupe and Jatil Brijraj. The 14-year-old Medupe, who started dancing at the age of six, won the world title for the third time this year. Her piece was titled What Is Woman.
“It was a tribute of not being defined by what other men say about your daughter. It ended by saying 'if you ask me what a woman is, ask the God who made her'. It brought the judges into tears,” said her coach Marais.
One of her other students Bokang Jiyane said dancing helped him navigate how the world works around him as a shy child. “Dance helped me express myself the best way I knew how because I had a problem with interacting with people,” said Jiyane, who is a third-year student at the University of Pretoria majoring in drama and film visual studies.
“It helped me deal with my insecurities, and now being an adult, I can start conversations and meet new people.”
