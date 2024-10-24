Cosatu provincial chairperson Amos Monyela said Gwamanda's arrest should not be allowed to taint the integrity of the city.
Background checks are mandatory in any work environment – Cosatu after Gwamada's arrest
Union calls for former mayor to resign
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi
Cosatu says the arrest of Joburg MMC of community development Kabelo Gwamanda raises questions about the vetting processes at the municipality.
The union is also calling for Gwamanda's dismissal.
Gwamanda was arrested on Friday for fraud after he handed himself over to the police in Soweto and was later released on bail. Joburg mayor Dada Morero then put him on special leave on Tuesday.
Cosatu provincial chairperson Amos Monyela said Gwamanda's arrest should not be allowed to taint the integrity of the city.
“Background checks are mandatory in any work environment and essential in building a positive reputation of any organisation. Speculations that have emanated since the arrest have cast a shadow on the city,” Monyela said.
Adding that the arrest warrants immediate dismissal.
“The cloud hanging over him concerning the alleged illegal funeral insurance scheme requires him to excuse himself and to resign as a public representative to allow law enforcement agencies to do their work. By removing himself, he would be demonstrating his respect for the office he occupies and honouring the rule of law,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
