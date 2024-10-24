News

Background checks are mandatory in any work environment – Cosatu after Gwamada's arrest

Union calls for former mayor to resign

24 October 2024 - 13:55
Kabelo Gwamanda.
Image: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Cosatu says the arrest of Joburg MMC of community development Kabelo Gwamanda raises questions about the vetting processes at the municipality.

The union is also calling for Gwamanda's dismissal.

Gwamanda was arrested on Friday for fraud after he handed himself over to the police in Soweto and was later released on bail. Joburg mayor Dada Morero then put him on special leave on Tuesday.

Background checks are mandatory in any work environment and essential in building a positive reputation of any organisation. Speculations that have emanated since the arrest have cast a shadow on the city
Amos Monyela

Cosatu provincial chairperson Amos Monyela said Gwamanda's arrest should not be allowed to taint the integrity of the city.

“Background checks are mandatory in any work environment and essential in building a positive reputation of any organisation. Speculations that have emanated since the arrest have cast a shadow on the city,” Monyela said.

Adding that the arrest warrants immediate dismissal.

“The cloud hanging over him concerning the alleged illegal funeral insurance scheme requires him to excuse himself and to resign as a public representative to allow law enforcement agencies to do their work. By removing himself, he would be demonstrating his respect for the office he occupies and honouring the rule of law,” he said.

Joburg mayor Morero places Gwamanda on special leave

The 39-year-old former Johannesburg mayor was arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam that he ran in Soweto in 2011 and 2012.
2 days ago

Gwamanda's arrest enough for him to step aside – Morero

The mayor of Joburg Dada Morero says fraud charges against a member of his executive, Kabelo Gwamanda, meet the minimum requirements for him to step ...
3 days ago

Charged Gwamanda will stay on as Joburg MMC until the mayor acts - speaker

The ANC, which previously claimed to have vetted Kabelo Gwamanda before it elected him as Joburg mayor, on Sunday said at the time there was no case ...
3 days ago

Growing up black, you can’t avoid arrest - fraud accused Gwamanda claims

Fraud accused former Joburg mayor says prison is a possibility a black person cannot avoid.Kabelo Gwamanda was responding to a question about his ...
3 days ago

