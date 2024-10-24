Some of these include those of Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, Unathi Nkayi and Bad Boy T, Zwai and Mel Bala, Khaya Mthethwa and Ntando Kunene, Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones, and Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, among others.
POLL | Are celebrity marriages harder to maintain?
Image: Eugene Coetzee/File
The news of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce has saddened many South Africans who had made the couple's union a national poster for marriage.
Some social media users have expressed their disappointment in the split and said their hope now lies in Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie's marriage as well as in musicians Zakes Bantwini and Nandi's union.
However, it is not the first time that marriages and relationships that are in the public eye have broken people's hearts. Over the years, we've witnessed a lot of celebrity relationships fall apart.
Some of these include those of Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Mafu and TK Nciza, Unathi Nkayi and Bad Boy T, Zwai and Mel Bala, Khaya Mthethwa and Ntando Kunene, Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones, and Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, among others.
Recently, speculations of popular Amapiano artists Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M having broken up also caused a frenzy with their fans after a picture of Kelvin and a woman by the name of Manasseh Kali went viral. Neither Kelvin nor Babalwa have confirmed the split.
