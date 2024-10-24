News

24 pupils rushed to hospital after eating snacks

Second similar incident to hit Mpumalanga in a week

24 October 2024 - 18:35
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
File photo
File photo

Twenty-four pupils from a Mpumalanga school were hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after allegedly eating snacks they had bought at their local tuck shop at break time.

The Enzani Primary School's pupils in Matsulu were taken to Rob Ferreira Hospital. 

Mpumalanga education spokesperson Gerald Sambo said about the incident: "According to the report from the school, the learners were complaining about abdominal pains and some started vomiting.

"The cause of the sickness is not clear at the moment however it is alleged that the affected learners procured some snacks from one of local spaza shops."

Matsulu is a community about 40km east of Mbombela city centre.

Sambo added: The school principal notified their parents and immediately rushed the learners to Rob Ferreira hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention."

He said information at their disposal is that all the pupils are in a stable condition.

This incident comes just after Mpumalanga education MEC Cathy Dlamini had urged school management and school governing bodies to be vigilant about what the pupils eat inside and outside the schools.

Last week 21 pupils from Marhagi Secondary School in Verena,  near Bronkhorstspruit, were also hospitalised following suspected food poisoning. The pupils claimed they had eaten atchaar brought from a hawker outside the school premises.

"Everyone must play a meaningful role in this regard and not take such matters for granted. Basic hygiene practices, such as washing of hands after using restrooms or before eating must be strictly adhered to at all times," said Dlamini.

Sambo said the department was monitoring the developments closely and would issue regular updates on the status of the pupils.

SowetanLIVE

