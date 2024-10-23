South Africa’s Adbot is making headlines, securing a top-seven spot in the Irish South African Tech Challenge in Dublin. Their AI-driven platform transforms digital marketing, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on business growth while optimising ad spend.
Innovate Africa’s Kieno Kammies speaks to CEO Michelle Geere about the company’s vision and its potential to drive job creation across Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success
TimesLIVE
