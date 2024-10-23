News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success

By Kieno Kammies - 23 October 2024 - 15:24

South Africa’s Adbot is making headlines, securing a top-seven spot in the Irish South African Tech Challenge in Dublin. Their AI-driven platform transforms digital marketing, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on business growth while optimising ad spend.

Innovate Africa’s Kieno Kammies speaks to CEO Michelle Geere about the company’s vision and its potential to drive job creation across Africa.

WATCH | Innovate Africa: tenacity can light up the continent

In Cape Town’s poorest neighbourhoods, Vincent Mosebe, without any electrical training, set out to provide power to those who needed it most.
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Step aside venture capital lawyers, meet Clara

Kieno Kammies speaks with Clara’s CEO and co-founder Patrick Rogers about how their platform is democratising access to venture capital law and ...
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Archaic customer insights step aside, meet Sens

Per Lagerstrom and Mike Abel, two South African entrepreneurs, are pioneering a new era in customer analytics with their company Sens.
