Seven suspects arrested after robbery at Clearwater Mall

Swift response by police and private security companies led to the arrests of seven suspects who had just robbed a jewellery shop in Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort, on Tuesday afternoon.

Two police officers and three suspects were injured during a shoot-out after the robbery, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

One police officer was treated at the scene while the other was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police also recovered four firearms from the suspects.