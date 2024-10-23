PSA welcomes the closure of government mortuary in Bloemfontein

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the decision by the labour department to close the government mortuary in Bloemfontein because of failure to meet occupational health and safety (OHS) standards.

“This closure highlights the critical need to uphold health and safety regulations to protect employees and the community,” the union said.

It said it had repeatedly warned the Free State health department about the blatant disregard for OHS compliance in such facilities.

“This closure should function as a turning point, prompting immediate reform and the strengthening of OHS standards across all government facilities. It is unacceptable for public servants to be subjected to unsafe working conditions.”

The union said when the matter was brought to the attention of the head of department. the response was disappointing as the head cited budget constraints without addressing the legitimate health and safety concerns or the working conditions employees had been forced to endure.

The PSA also called on MEC Mathabo Leeto to intervene “in this critical issue”, but to date, no response had been received.