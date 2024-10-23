PSA welcomes the closure of government mortuary in Bloemfontein
Union says it reported poor working conditions to employment & labour department after receiving no response from provincial health department
The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the decision by the labour department to close the government mortuary in Bloemfontein because of failure to meet occupational health and safety (OHS) standards.
“This closure highlights the critical need to uphold health and safety regulations to protect employees and the community,” the union said.
It said it had repeatedly warned the Free State health department about the blatant disregard for OHS compliance in such facilities.
“This closure should function as a turning point, prompting immediate reform and the strengthening of OHS standards across all government facilities. It is unacceptable for public servants to be subjected to unsafe working conditions.”
The union said when the matter was brought to the attention of the head of department. the response was disappointing as the head cited budget constraints without addressing the legitimate health and safety concerns or the working conditions employees had been forced to endure.
The PSA also called on MEC Mathabo Leeto to intervene “in this critical issue”, but to date, no response had been received.
It said the closure of the mortuary followed swift action by the PSA in reporting the matter to the department of employment and labour
The provincial health department said on Tuesday the government mortuary had processed all the bodies that were due for autopsies before the prohibition notice was issued on Friday.
The department said it had made arrangements for the bodies that needed to be dissected now while the prohibition notice was in effect to be taken to the Welkom mortuary.
Provincial health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said issues that were flagged in the prohibition notice included electrical noncompliance, blocked sewer pipes and ventilation and extraction problems.
Regarding electrical noncompliance, a contractor was on site to attend to all defects.
“They have already identified that the air-conditioning/HVAC system and the electrical network were vandalised, and the mortuary lost tonnes of copper as a result of this vandalism.”
Regarding blocked sewer pipes which were causing an unpleasant smell, these were being attended to by plumbing services while the public works department was helping with the toilets.
He said the department had made mobile air conditioners available and these were being installed to address ventilation and extraction problems.
TimesLIVE