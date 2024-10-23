“These parties have made it clear they have no intention to better the lives and state of our city. They continue to give each other power and line the pockets of a select few at the expense of ratepayers.”
ActionSA caucus leader and provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the DA failed to appoint a chairperson for the committee when it entered an agreement to govern the city.
“It is hypocritical of the DA to claim Mvubu was recalled for underperformance.
“Their refusal to agree on who should chair the portfolio is proof their focus has never been on service delivery but on their relentless hunger for power. This fight for positions left the portfolio leaderless since June, causing the city’s infrastructure to further deteriorate.
“While the DA may now point fingers at other parties for Mvubu’s appointment, the truth is they have only themselves to blame for the delays and failures that have affected the people of eThekwini.”
He welcomed Mvubu’s reappointment, saying it will bring accountability for the management of this portfolio.
“For months this critical portfolio has lacked leadership, leaving key services in limbo,” Mncwango said.
“We believe the recent rush to appoint a chairperson in this portfolio was prompted by the disasters that have occurred in parts of eThekwini due to the heavy rain over the past few days.”
The ANC’s eThekwini spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said backing Mvubu to chair the portfolio was a decision by its provincial executive committee and the party would provide details in a briefing on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Mixed reaction to reappointment of EFF's Bhekithemba Mvubu as head of critical portfolio in eThekwini
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Parties in eThekwini council have expressed mixed reaction to the reappointment of the EFF’s Bhekithemba Mvubu to head the city’s human settlements, engineering and transport MMC portfolio.
Mvubu was appointed with backing from the ANC, EFF and the IFP during Tuesday’s meeting of the city’s executive committee at the Durban City Hall.
He previously headed the portfolio from February 2023, having succeeded former deputy mayor Philani Mavundla, before being recalled earlier this year.
The EFF welcomed Mvubu’s reappointment saying his removal was “unjust”.
The party said the city was beginning to see signs of stability in the portfolio during Mvubu’s year-long tenure.
“Under his guidance, tangible progress was made in tackling pressing issues that directly affect the lives of citizens. His proactive approach demonstrated a commitment to serving the community and his return signifies a renewed promise of effective governance.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane bids EFF goodbye
“The EFF is committed to addressing the ongoing water cuts that have disrupted daily life, ensuring waste collection is efficient and equitable, especially in historically marginalised black communities, and prioritising the urgent repair of ageing infrastructure that threatens the wellbeing of citizens.”
The DA disagreed.
“His poor performance led to last year’s poor state of readiness to welcome tourists during the festive season due to the collapse of infrastructure, resulting in many beaches in the city being closed and a loss in tourism revenue,” said caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa.
“It is absurd he is being appointed at the time the municipality needs to be salvaged so we are able to welcome tourists for the festive season.”
Mthethwa said the ANC and IFP backing Mvubu’s appointment showed they had no interest in the city or residents.
“This is the same ANC which released a statement after he was recalled and referred to him as ‘clueless and out of [his] depth’,” he said.
ANC leader Eugene Modise elected Tshwane deputy mayor
“These parties have made it clear they have no intention to better the lives and state of our city. They continue to give each other power and line the pockets of a select few at the expense of ratepayers.”
ActionSA caucus leader and provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the DA failed to appoint a chairperson for the committee when it entered an agreement to govern the city.
“It is hypocritical of the DA to claim Mvubu was recalled for underperformance.
“Their refusal to agree on who should chair the portfolio is proof their focus has never been on service delivery but on their relentless hunger for power. This fight for positions left the portfolio leaderless since June, causing the city’s infrastructure to further deteriorate.
“While the DA may now point fingers at other parties for Mvubu’s appointment, the truth is they have only themselves to blame for the delays and failures that have affected the people of eThekwini.”
He welcomed Mvubu’s reappointment, saying it will bring accountability for the management of this portfolio.
“For months this critical portfolio has lacked leadership, leaving key services in limbo,” Mncwango said.
“We believe the recent rush to appoint a chairperson in this portfolio was prompted by the disasters that have occurred in parts of eThekwini due to the heavy rain over the past few days.”
The ANC’s eThekwini spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said backing Mvubu to chair the portfolio was a decision by its provincial executive committee and the party would provide details in a briefing on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos