Mass shooting in Gqeberha: Five fatalities

Gqeberha police

By TimesLIVE - 23 October 2024 - 13:53
The deaths of five men is under investigation in New Brighton. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

The bodies of five men have been found in a shack in New Brighton, Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said police were alerted to a shooting at about 9.30pm on Tuesday in the township's Chris Hani informal settlement.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of five men with multiple gunshot wounds.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are part of the investigation.

“The names of the deceased are withheld until a formal identification process is concluded.”

