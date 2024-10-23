News

GOOD party lobbies for Chris Brown's concerts to be muted over his GBV conviction

23 October 2024 - 15:56
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Musician Chris Brown.
Image: Jordan Strauss/File

The GOOD party has urged home affairs minister Leon Schreiber to declare RnB singer Chris Brown an undesirable person in terms of Section 30 of the Immigration Act.

The US artist is set to have a two-day concert in SA in December after his tickets were quickly sold out recently. 

Brett Herron

However, Brett Herron, the party's secretary general, argued that SA, with its extreme level of gender-based violence (GBV), cannot be seen to be rolling out the red carpet for Brown to perform in the country.

"Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault and was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labour in a plea agreement. He was later sentenced to 131 days in prison for violation of his probation. He was not given the alternative of a fine.

"South Africa’s Immigration Act provides that a person 'with previous criminal convictions without the option of a fine for conduct which would be an offence in the Republic…' is undesirable," said Herron.

Brown was convicted in the US following an attack on fellow R&B artist Rihanna, who was his partner at the time.

"The United Kingdom and Canada have banned him from their shores, while Australia and New Zealand have signalled they’d refuse him permission to perform, Herron said.

He said SA has "more than enough violent misogynists of its own".

"The minister of home affairs must do the right thing and use his powers to stop Brown from entering South Africa. It is inconceivable that a convicted perpetrator of gender-based violence is afforded a celebrity platform in South Africa," he said.

Herron explained that the government, which expends much energy talking up its commitment to eradicate GBV, must walk the talk.

"The GBV and femicide bills passed a few months ago do not speak of exceptions. Zero tolerance is the phrase they use," said Herron.

