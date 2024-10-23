Alleged cop killer will represent himself in upcoming trial next year

Daniel Wilfred Alberts, accused of killing two police officers in August last year, appeared in the Kimberley district court on Wednesday where his case was transferred to the Kimberley high court for his next appearance on February 10 next year.

Alberts, 39, faces counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, motor vehicle theft and theft.

During his appearance, Alberts told the court that he would no longer require the services of his legal representative and intended to represent himself. He remains in custody until his next court appearance.



Const Okaetse Mandindi, 35, and Sgt Kedimetse Masilo, 45, attached to the Kimberley flying squad, were tracing a stolen vehicle in August last year when they were fatally shot, allegedly by Alberts.



TimesLIVE