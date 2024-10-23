Sixteen pupils from Tembisa were rushed to medical centres on Wednesday after experiencing dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness.
16 pupils in Tembisa taken to hospital for 'food poisoning'
Learners ate atchaar before falling ill
Image: 123rf
Sixteen pupils from Tembisa were rushed to medical centres on Wednesday after experiencing dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness.
According to Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the pupils from Emmangweni Primary School at Emangweni section of Tembisa, aged between 11 and 15 years, had eaten atchaar allegedly bought from fellow pupils.
He said 10 of them have since been discharged while the rest were receiving medical attention.
"Two grade 7 learners from the school reportedly admitted to selling the atchaar on behalf of a woman who is a Community Work Programme member.
"Emergency services responded swiftly and transported all 16 affected learners to different medical facilities. Parents were promptly informed about the situation and accompanied their children to the respective medical facilities."
Mabona said investigations into the incident were underway. "The safety of all learners remains a top priority as the department works closely with health authorities to address the situation."
Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said he was "deeply troubled" by the increasing cases of foodborne illness reported in schools.
"The health and safety of our learners is our highest priority. We are working closely with authorities to fully investigate the cause of this incident. We wish the affected learners a speedy recovery and will provide the necessary psycho-social support to the families and school community at large."
