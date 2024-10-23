News

16 pupils in Tembisa taken to hospital for 'food poisoning'

Learners ate atchaar before falling ill

23 October 2024 - 17:10
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
File photo
File photo
Image: 123rf

Sixteen pupils from Tembisa were rushed to medical centres on Wednesday after experiencing dizziness and vomiting from a suspected foodborne illness.

According to Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the pupils from Emmangweni Primary School at Emangweni section of Tembisa, aged between 11 and 15 years, had eaten atchaar allegedly bought from fellow pupils.

He said 10 of them have since been discharged while the rest were receiving medical attention.

"Two grade 7 learners from the school reportedly admitted to selling the atchaar on behalf of a woman who is a Community Work Programme member.

We wish the affected learners a speedy recovery and will provide the necessary psycho-social support to the families and school community at large.
MEC for education Matome Chiloane

"Emergency services responded swiftly and transported all 16 affected learners to different medical facilities. Parents were promptly informed about the situation and accompanied their children to the respective medical facilities."

Mabona said investigations into the incident were underway. "The safety of all learners remains a top priority as the department works closely with health authorities to address the situation."

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said he was "deeply troubled" by the increasing cases of foodborne illness reported in schools.

"The health and safety of our learners is our highest priority. We are working closely with authorities to fully investigate the cause of this incident. We wish the affected learners a speedy recovery and will provide the necessary psycho-social support to the families and school community at large."

SowetanLIVE

More than 40 KZN pupils fall ill after allegedly eating snacks bought outside school

The KwaZulu-Natal departments of education and health are working with law enforcement to find out what led to 43 pupils from Ngaqa Primary School in ...
News
1 day ago

Bronkhorstspruit children fall ill after eating snacks

The pupils bought the snacks from a street vendor.
News
6 days ago

Children fall ill after eating chocolate

The chocolates had a June 2024 expiry date.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Impacting Africa, Making Waves in Europe: Adbot’s AI-Powered AdTech Success
2024 White Star Miss Soweto Top 20 finalists announced