One trader arrested after inspection of 20 shops

Immigrant businessman did not have proper documentation

22 October 2024 - 15:13
Koena Mashale Journalist
The community of Naledi, Soweto outside the spaza shop where two local kids died after consuming biscuits bought from the shop.
Image: Thulani Mbele

After more than 20 shops were inspected in Naledi, Soweto, since Monday, only one trader was arrested for not having proper documentation.

Environmental health inspectors and other authorities are investigating the cause of deaths of six children after they allegedly consumed snacks bought from a spaza shop in Naledi. More cases of children falling sick and ended up in hospitals were also reported in Gauteng in the past few weeks.

The inspection team took sample of chemical agents that owners may be using to get rid of pests like rats or cockroaches.

In one shop on Tuesday, the inspectors explained to the owner that they had to do this to make sure that they are regulated, that food was not near any harmful chemicals.

“We are different from the team that came last week, we focus on the substances that you use to clean or either get rid of rats. You may think that you don’t have cockroaches but where you throw away your rubbish like the cardboard box attracts them,” explained one inspector.

Shop owner, Masena Masena, said he had been operating for a year in Naledi and that he has never received complaints about the food or other products he sells.

Maybe it comes from the homes, and when the child buys from us falls sick we’re immediately blamed when it’s not even us.
Shop owner, Masena Masena

“I have never received complaints of my food being expired or causing anyone to be sick. I don’t have a rats or roaches problem. I understand that they [inspectors] need to take swabs and make sure that the places we operate are safe.

“But one must also think that maybe the food that’s poisoning the children is not from the shops. Maybe it comes from the homes, and when the child buys from us falls sick we’re immediately blamed when it’s not even us. Sometimes look at the homes first,” said Masena.

Gauteng has in recent weeks had cases of children dying or falling sick after eating snacks allegedly bought from neighbourhood spaza shops owned by foreign immigrants.

