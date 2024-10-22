News

Matric exams affected by flooding, blackout in Kariega

By Brandon Nel - 22 October 2024 - 12:49
The Eastern Cape education department is trying to assist matric pupils affected by the flooding in Kariega.
The Eastern Cape education department is trying to assist matric pupils affected by the flooding in Kariega.
Image: 123RF

Chaos is unfolding at several high schools in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) as the education department scrambles to implement alternative plans for writing matric exams after the town was plunged into darkness due to flooding.

Matrics are due to write CAT (Computer Assisted Technology) on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said officials were working around the clock to come up with solutions for several schools in Kariega.

“We have received reports from the Nelson Mandela Bay education district that the whole of the Kariega area has been flooded and is in a state of blackout.

“Our officials are on site [at several schools] to provide solutions to the problem.

“Not all schools are writing CAT today [Tuesday], but we acknowledge that those writing, and in that area, have been severely affected.”

Several schools in the area, including Brandwag High, have asked parents to keep their grade 8 to 11 pupils at home.

HeraldLIVE

Memory of June floods comes back to haunt Kariega residents

As heavy rains caused bridges, roads, and dams to give way, leaving residents across Nelson Mandela Bay with waterlogged streets and power outages, ...
News
1 hour ago

Floods destroy million tonnes of rice in Bangladesh

Floods in Bangladesh have destroyed an estimated 1.1-million metric tons of rice, according to data from the agriculture ministry, prompting the ...
News
1 day ago

Weather warning: Possible flooding expected for Eastern Cape and KZN

Residents of parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal should prepare for possible heavy rain and flooding expected from Sunday to Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Extortionist's demand for payment from varsity project exposed
2024 Haval Jolion Pro