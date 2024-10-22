Gauteng police are asking for help in apprehending a suspect believed to have raped and killed a six-year-old girl in Orlando, Soweto on Monday.
According to provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the little girl was playing with other children when the man called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in the area.
“The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack. The matter was reported to the police who immediately responded and started searching for the suspect who is on the run,” he said.
Police are appealing to the community to assist in locating Pethe Sara Simiao, whom they believe can assist in the investigation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Col Lazarus Mahlaela on 079-696-0854 or Capt Chris Moses on 082-822-7070.
SowetanLIVE
Help Soweto cops find man who raped, murdered girl (6)
Image: Supplied
Gauteng police are asking for help in apprehending a suspect believed to have raped and killed a six-year-old girl in Orlando, Soweto on Monday.
According to provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the little girl was playing with other children when the man called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in the area.
“The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack. The matter was reported to the police who immediately responded and started searching for the suspect who is on the run,” he said.
Police are appealing to the community to assist in locating Pethe Sara Simiao, whom they believe can assist in the investigation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Col Lazarus Mahlaela on 079-696-0854 or Capt Chris Moses on 082-822-7070.
SowetanLIVE
How award-winning cop nabbed elusive serial rapist
How tenacious cop caught rapist after 6 years on the run
'Every GBV case leaves a mark on me'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos