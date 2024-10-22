News

Help Soweto cops find man who raped, murdered girl (6)

22 October 2024 - 17:30
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Gauteng police are looking for Pethe Sara Simiao whom they believe can help in the rape and murder investigation of a Soweto girl.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police are asking for help in apprehending a suspect believed to have  raped and killed a six-year-old girl in Orlando, Soweto on Monday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, the little girl was playing with other children when the man called her to his rented shack at one of the houses in the area.

“The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack. The matter was reported to the police who immediately responded and started searching for the suspect who is on the run,” he said.

Police are appealing to the community to assist in locating Pethe Sara Simiao, whom they believe can assist in the investigation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact  Col Lazarus Mahlaela on 079-696-0854 or Capt Chris Moses on 082-822-7070.

SowetanLIVE

